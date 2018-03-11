Former New Brunswick health minister, long-time physician dead at 72

Physician and former New Brunswick health minister Dennis Furlong has died at the age of 72.

Furlong died on Friday after a battle with a brain tumour, which he was diagnosed with in December.

Furlong represented Dalhousie-Restigouche East for the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick from 1999 to 2003.

During his time in office, he served as the Minister of Health and Community Services, Minister of Health and Wellness and Minister of Education.

Remembering Furlong

Condolences and warm wishes are pouring in from former patients, colleagues and past and present politicians in the province.

Blaine Higgs, leader of the PC party of New Brunswick, issued a statement on Sunday morning.

“I enjoyed and learned from our conversations,” Higgs wrote.

“I very much appreciated his ideas, wisdom and passion for our province.”

Premier Brian Gallant has also given his condolences.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of former NB health minister Dennis Furlong,” Gallant wrote on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Born in St. John’s, N.L. on July 22, 1945, Furlong was the recipient of four university degrees.

Furlong was also a long-time family physician, serving the population of Dalhousie, N.B. for 40 years before retiring in 2015.