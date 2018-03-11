It’s not a trick: Halifax is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day parade six days early

Halifax is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, and yes, they know St. Patrick’s Day isn’t til next week.

“For many logistical reasons we decided to stay in keeping with many of the other parades across North America and host the weekend prior,” wrote the Halifax St. Patrick’s Day Parade on their Facebook page.

“Hopefully this just gives everyone even more opportunities to celebrate.”

READ MORE: Haligonians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Raising the Irish flag with the Charitable Irish Society of Halifax ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Come down to the @HFXStPDParade THIS Sunday, March 11th at 1pm beginning at Terminal Road #HFXPaddysDay pic.twitter.com/PBGTOqoOql Story continues below — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) March 9, 2018

The parade will begin on Terminal Road before travelling along Lower Water Street through Irishtown, eventually ending at Historic Properties.

In total, it’s estimated that the parade will take roughly 30 minutes to make its way along the 1.2-kilometre route.

Mayor Mike Savage, who will act as the parade’s grand marshal, has even issued a public invitation for everyone to come out to the parade.

“Come out to the St. Paddy’s Day Parade,” Savage said. “Right here, in our own streets.”

READ MORE: Whatever you do, don’t commit these St. Patrick’s Day faux pas

This is the eleventh time the event has been held in Halifax.

The parade is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. and the official after party will be held at Lower Deck immediately after the parade.