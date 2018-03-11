It’s not a trick: Halifax is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day parade six days early
Halifax is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, and yes, they know St. Patrick’s Day isn’t til next week.
“For many logistical reasons we decided to stay in keeping with many of the other parades across North America and host the weekend prior,” wrote the Halifax St. Patrick’s Day Parade on their Facebook page.
“Hopefully this just gives everyone even more opportunities to celebrate.”
The parade will begin on Terminal Road before travelling along Lower Water Street through Irishtown, eventually ending at Historic Properties.
In total, it’s estimated that the parade will take roughly 30 minutes to make its way along the 1.2-kilometre route.
Mayor Mike Savage, who will act as the parade’s grand marshal, has even issued a public invitation for everyone to come out to the parade.
“Come out to the St. Paddy’s Day Parade,” Savage said. “Right here, in our own streets.”
This is the eleventh time the event has been held in Halifax.
The parade is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. and the official after party will be held at Lower Deck immediately after the parade.
