Kate McKinnon stars as Robert Mueller in SNL spoof of ‘The Bachelor’ finale

If last Monday’s The Bachelor finale and the ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling have anything in common, it is that both events have been steeped in high drama and intrigue, and on Saturday, the two came together in hilarious fashion in the form of Saturday Night Live‘s cold open.

The skit depicted special counsel Robert Mueller as the Bachelor himself, as he tries to gently let down finalist Becca K.

Unlike the actual Bachelor finale, in which 27-year-old Becca Kufrin was chosen to be the lucky bride only to be dumped afterward, the SNL version showed Becca having her heart broken by Mueller’s confession that he doesn’t have enough to nail U.S. President Donald Trump for colluding with Russia.

The skit begins with a typically Bachelor-esque intro, with Becca talking about how she’s eager to begin her life with the Bachelor, before Mueller, played by Kate McKinnon, enters the room.

Nervous and awkward, he tells Becca that he’s not sure how to begin the conversation, before mumbling that, “The reality is that, um, I don’t think that I can give you everything that you want right now, you know, and I think you sense that.”

“So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion?” Becca asks, aghast.

“I think I need to explore the possibility that I might have a stronger case with some other stuff,” Mueller responds, prompting Becca to exclaim, “I can’t f***ing believe it” and burying her head in her hands.

“I’m trying to be honest with you and let you know that I can’t commit to collusion right now,” Mueller says, adding that he thinks he might have a case against Trump for obstruction of justice, but that the collusion case is proving complicated.

After Becca reminds Mueller that “collusion is literally the only thing I’ve been looking forward to in the past year,” Mueller says he understands but that he’s helpless, prompting Becca to storm out of the room in tears.

Mueller then gingerly follows Becca, and despite her protestations that she doesn’t want to see him, convinces her to come sit with him to talk things through.

“So, I have to wait two more years for him to be out of office,” a despondent Becca asks.

“Honestly, probably six,” Mueller responds.

Becca then asks if Mueller has any good news to offer at all.

“Do you own American steel?” Mueller asks, and Becca shakes her head.

“Then no, I don’t.”

