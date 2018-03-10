Crime
March 10, 2018 5:17 pm
Updated: March 10, 2018 5:21 pm

Electronics stolen from Prince Albert community centre

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say two people stole electronics during a break-in at a community centre in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert police say two people are responsible for a break-in at a community centre in the city last month.

The break and enter occurred at the Margo Fournier Centre shortly before 1:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Prince Albert carjacker caught on video

Police are asking the public for help identifying the two people who gained entry to the facility and stole electronics.

One of them was wearing a black Saskatchewan Roughriders jacket.

Police released this photo from a break and enter at the Margo Fournier Centre on Feb. 12, 2018.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

READ MORE: Truck used in Prince Albert, Sask. handgun theft may have been caught on video

The other person was concealing their face with grey material.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Break In
Electronics
Margo Fournier Center
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Public Help
Stolen Electronics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News