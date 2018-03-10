Electronics stolen from Prince Albert community centre
Prince Albert police say two people are responsible for a break-in at a community centre in the city last month.
The break and enter occurred at the Margo Fournier Centre shortly before 1:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 12.
Police are asking the public for help identifying the two people who gained entry to the facility and stole electronics.
One of them was wearing a black Saskatchewan Roughriders jacket.
The other person was concealing their face with grey material.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
