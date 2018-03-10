Electronics stolen from Prince Albert community centre

Prince Albert police say two people are responsible for a break-in at a community centre in the city last month.

The break and enter occurred at the Margo Fournier Centre shortly before 1:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Prince Albert carjacker caught on video

Police are asking the public for help identifying the two people who gained entry to the facility and stole electronics.

One of them was wearing a black Saskatchewan Roughriders jacket.

READ MORE: Truck used in Prince Albert, Sask. handgun theft may have been caught on video

The other person was concealing their face with grey material.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.