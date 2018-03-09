Global Lethbridge receives RTDNA nomination for Kenow wildfire coverage

Global Lethbridge has been nominated by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its September 2017 coverage of the Kenow wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park.

The team is among three Prairie region finalists for the Bert Cannings Award for best TV newscast in a small/medium market.

The Sept. 12 newscast was shot on location at the evacuation boundary near Waterton Park, just hours after the Kenow wildfire exploded in size and jumped the park boundary. It spread into parts of Cardston County and the M.D. of Pincher Creek.

Several multi-generational farms and ranches were lost in the flames, but the Waterton townsite was spared with the exception of its visitor centre.

“We are honoured to once again be nominated for this award,” said Liam Nixon, anchor and newsroom manager for Global Lethbridge. “In the days before, during and following the Kenow wildfire, we felt it was important to be on location, keeping the public updated and telling the stories of those most affected by the blaze. We thank everyone who shared their stories with us.”

The RTDNA Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

The Prairie region winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Regina on April 21.