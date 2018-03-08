Kelowna joins the world in marking International Women’s Day

It is a day that’s marked around the globe, International Women’s Day.

In Kelowna, dozens of people gathered at Stuart Park on Thursday to celebrate and recognize women.

Called ‘Her Time to Thrive, the event featured eight industry leaders who shared their stories of success.

The event was also an opportunity to inspire men to support the growing movement of women thriving.

Kelowna’s mayor Colin Basran kicked off of the celebration with a proclamation declaring International Women’s Day.

Among the speakers were city councillor Mohini Singh, Shannon Christensen of Mamas for Mamas, Susan Steen from H.O.P.E. Outreach, Karon Mason from the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Kevin Edgecombe of Her International.

The Kelowna event was one of several taking place across the Okanagan to mark International Women’s Day.