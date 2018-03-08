Storm brings snow, wind and rain to parts of Atlantic Canada

A large nor’easter was blowing through much of Atlantic Canada today, with another system expected to bring more messy weather over the weekend.

WEATHER UPDATE: The snow is falling hard in Fredericton with conditions deteriorating quickly @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/7zSO2P62lF — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) March 8, 2018

Environment Canada issued special weather warnings for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

Snow was forecast to develop over southwestern portions of Nova Scotia before eventually spreading eastward and turning to rain.

JUST IN: The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced overnight from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to properly clear the streets and sidewalks #Halifax #Dartmouth #Traffic — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) March 8, 2018

New Brunswick was expected to get heavy winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow, with another 15 centimetres possible from another system moving in Saturday.

What’s the weather like where everyone is across the province? 📹❄️If you take any photos/videos of snowy New Brunswick tweet them at me. 🐥Here’s my drive to work this morning as the snow started to fall in Fredericton. ❄️🚘 pic.twitter.com/4Rv3BrX1Ym — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) March 8, 2018

Schools, some businesses and transit services were either closed or limited in parts of New Brunswick, while Nova Scotia Power was reporting about 82 outages due in part to high winds

Once this system today clears out, a secondary one rolls in tmrw night. Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on the #Maritimes especially in #NB A possible 49cm is on tap when this is all said & done… Here's an updated look at the snowfall totals by Saturday: #NBStorm #NSStorm #PEI pic.twitter.com/LoTmN2nqzO — Andrea Dion (@Andrea_Dion) March 8, 2018

The Halifax Regional School Board says it will close eight schools due to the power outages.

Newfoundland was also under a special weather warning and could get snow Friday and into Saturday, but it wasn’t clear how much will fall.