Nova Scotia sets date for its 2018 budget

Nova Scotia has set a date for its 2018 budget: March 20.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Karen Casey on Wednesday, adding that the province will also see the introduction the province’s capital plan.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Liberals reintroduce spring budget with small boost in spending

The budget comes after a tumultuous spring sitting which saw the introduction of Bill 72, also known as the Education Reform Act.

Although it has yet to be passed, it looks like the government has every intention to pass the act by the end of this week.

Nova Scotia’s latest budget saw the government table a document which closely mirrored the document it tabled before the 2017 election.

WATCH: McNeil government urged to do more for health care in Nova Scotia

In December, the province projected a $28.9-million surplus for 2017-2018, about $7.6 million higher than forecast in September, when Casey presented a revised budget initially tabled ahead of last spring’s election.

The updated $10.5-billion budget for the fiscal year ending in March included $42 million in added revenues, offset by $16.5 million in extra expenses and $17.8 million in adjustments.

With files from Marieke Walsh