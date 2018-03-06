Cause of fire at Victoria Road building still unknown following investigation

An investigation into a fire that damaged a south-end building on Monday evening is over — revealing the origin of the fire but not the cause.

“There was not left to really give us any indication of what caused it,” Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett said in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

According to Hollett, the fire started in a green bin outside of the building, which contained businesses and 10 apartments. It then spread to a loading dock and then the building at Queen Street and Victoria Road.

Firefighters were called to 5481 Victoria Road at about 5:28 p.m. They got the fire under control shortly before 9 p.m.

A cat died but there were no reported injuries.

According to Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Melanie MacDonald, the organization provided a man and a woman in their 30s with food, a hygiene kit, and other necessities.

The fire was tricky for firefighters because the building has a balloon framing, which Hollett said has spaces between walls that make it easy for fire to travel through.

“That building posed a significant risk and issues to the fire crews, and they did an amazing job,” he added.

A dog was rescued from the building at one point during the operation.

“To see that just put a smile on your face,” Hollett said.

The damage is estimated to cost about $500,000.