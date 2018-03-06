B.C. government promises crackdown on ticket bots and ‘price-gouging’ scalpers

Do you feel you have ever been ripped off getting a ticket for a concert or a sporting event?

Well the B.C. government wants to hear from you. The province has kicked off a public consultation campaign to “clamp down on high-priced ticket scalping” and controversial ticket bots.

“Potential legislation will deal with the issue of inability of British Columbians to access tickets and what they see as the unfair way in which scalpers get the tickets, bots get the tickets. It seems that anybody other than a regular British Columbian gets the tickets,” Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said.

The three-week survey will ask British Columbians about their experiences with ticket buying, reselling and buying from resellers. The recommendations are expected to be made public in June, with new legislation set for B.C. in the fall.

Other jurisdictions, including Quebec, have tried to crack down on ticket bots without much success. The bots are often based outside of North America and are hard to track and punish. The rapid ticket-buying software often will scoop up available tickets and then resellers will offer them back to the public at a hefty price.

The Alberta government has introduced rules to force ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster to actively identify tickets purchased using bots and cancel them, and to let consumers and vendors sue offending bot users.

Secondary ticket-sellers doing business in Alberta, such as StubHub, would have to refund the full price if a ticket sold was counterfeit or was cancelled because it was purchased by a bot.

If not, the province could investigate and level fines.

“The legislation elsewhere is pretty variable, so who we want to hear from is the industry here in British Columbia and the people here in British Columbia,” Farnworth said. “We want to learn from the failures, as well as the successes of other jurisdictions.”

Vancouver-West End NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert has been lobbying for changes to the industry for years and applauds this first step.

“British Columbians are frustrated by ticket price-gouging, and want action,” he said. “Working with the people of B.C., our government is acting and will develop and bring forward new consumer protections to help make the ticket-buying experience fairer and more affordable.”

The survey is open to British Columbians and can be found here.

— With files from The Canadian Press