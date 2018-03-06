Health
March 6, 2018 1:13 am
Updated: March 6, 2018 2:44 am

New medical guidelines around opioid addiction praised by Vancouver overdose prevention staff

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Today's Global News Hour at 6 Health Matters is brought to you by Pharmasave. The strategies B.C. has been using since last year now form the foundation of a new national strategy for dealing with the opioid overdose crisis. Aaron McArthur reports.

A A

The manager of a supervised injection site in Vancouver is applauding the new national medical guideline around opioid addiction treatment that was released on Monday.

The standards were written by a network of doctors, and they recommend treating opioid addiction with prescription medication when possible.

READ MORE: Opioid addiction should be treated with medication, says new medical guideline

With the dangers of fentanyl on the street, providing people with a safe drug supply in a managed context is an important move in harm reduction, said Overdose Prevention Society manager Ronnie Grigg.

“It becomes a life or death situation when a poison drug supply is a part of it,” Grigg said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s opioid crisis is touching fathers, co-workers, friends, and many others you know


Story continues below

“I’ve seen people who have been on opioid replacement therapies, like with pharmaceutical-grade heroin, like at Crosstown Clinic, and people that I’ve seen at Insite regularly are now… they get to step away from the hustle required with addiction which is a lot of high-risk activity.”

Grigg said that, without the shame and trauma of having to result to that activity for drug money, he’s seen a positive ripple effect of people making empowered decisions for their lives.

READ MORE: After a 15-year-old’s opioid overdose death, B.C. looks at giving parents more rights

“Whether it be housing, jobs, education, art, you know, things like that, and so I’ve witnessed those results that I can attest [to] anecdotally that they’ve been life changing,” he said.

Grigg also said he recognizes that relapse is part of recovery.

But he added that when someone is using drugs in a safe way, or has an overdose reversed, that’s an important part of their intervention.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Addiction
BC Opioid Crisis
BC overdose
opioid addiction treatment
opioid addiction treatment guideline
Overdose Crisis
overdose prevention society
prescription drugs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News