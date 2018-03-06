New medical guidelines around opioid addiction praised by Vancouver overdose prevention staff

The manager of a supervised injection site in Vancouver is applauding the new national medical guideline around opioid addiction treatment that was released on Monday.

The standards were written by a network of doctors, and they recommend treating opioid addiction with prescription medication when possible.

With the dangers of fentanyl on the street, providing people with a safe drug supply in a managed context is an important move in harm reduction, said Overdose Prevention Society manager Ronnie Grigg.

“It becomes a life or death situation when a poison drug supply is a part of it,” Grigg said.

“I’ve seen people who have been on opioid replacement therapies, like with pharmaceutical-grade heroin, like at Crosstown Clinic, and people that I’ve seen at Insite regularly are now… they get to step away from the hustle required with addiction which is a lot of high-risk activity.”

Grigg said that, without the shame and trauma of having to result to that activity for drug money, he’s seen a positive ripple effect of people making empowered decisions for their lives.

“Whether it be housing, jobs, education, art, you know, things like that, and so I’ve witnessed those results that I can attest [to] anecdotally that they’ve been life changing,” he said.

Grigg also said he recognizes that relapse is part of recovery.

But he added that when someone is using drugs in a safe way, or has an overdose reversed, that’s an important part of their intervention.