Delta police to issue eTickets for traffic violations, a first in B.C.

Delta Police are ditching pens and paper and going digital, becoming the first B.C. police force to issue electronic tickets for traffic violations.

The e-ticketing system will work by scanning driver’s licence information into an online template that will auto-populate the details of the offence.

Police said the contents, penalties and validity of the e-tickets will be the same as paper tickets. Those who receive them will be able to pay through an online payment service.

Police hope the pilot project will save time and improve accuracy.

“If we can make it harder for bad drivers to avoid the consequences of their decisions, and we can identify more quickly those drivers who perhaps shouldn’t be on the road, that will help us to prevent crashes, save lives and keep auto insurance affordable,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

Other B.C. police departments will join the pilot program in the coming weeks, before the results will be used to consider a province-wide rollout.

Vancouver police plan to begin issuing e-tickets on April 2. Prince George Municipal and North District RCMP will begin on April 16 and the Capital Regional District Integrated Road Safety Unit on April 30.