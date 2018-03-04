VIA Rail back in operation after CN crews worked overnight

It was an alarming sight near Highway 15 and John F. Scott Road just outside of Kingston, Ont., Saturday afternoon. A CN train was travelling westbound when two cars near the back derailed.

The train was carrying paper and fortunately the incident didn’t involve any hazardous goods or lead to any injuries.

CKWS spoke with Joslyn Young, public affairs manager at Canadian National Railway.

“CN crews were hard at work all day Saturday and overnight into Sunday,” said Young.

The tracks were up and running as of 2:30 a.m. Sunday. This caused a lot of inconvenience for passengers that were supposed to travel on VIA Rail between Toronto and Ottawa.

“There were about 650 passengers on trains at the time of the derailment, and more than a thousand customers were affected by the delay,” the company said.

Gary Nock was forced to look into new travel options for his girlfriend Saturday evening. She was supposed to arrive on a VIA train from Montreal. Her train was delayed for two hours before eventually being cancelled.

“It’s not really frustrating — it’s more of an inconvenience for a lot of people, mostly just for people who are going out for March Break,” Nock said.

VIA Rail released a statement saying customers “have a choice of a full refund or exchange for a later travel date at the same rate they purchased their ticket.”

VIA Rail’s operations resumed to normal Sunday morning.

The public affairs team at Canadian National Railway said they don’t have any details on the cause of the derailment.