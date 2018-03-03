Death toll from powerful nor’easter rises to 9

Police in Andover, New Jersey say a man was killed by downed power lines during the storm that rampaged up and down the East Coast.

NJ.com reports that the 41-year-old man came in contact with live power lines at about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: As deadly nor’easter recedes, coastal communities left to pick up the pieces

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The man’s death brings the total number of deaths from the nor’easter to at least nine.