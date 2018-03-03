Party-like atmosphere at NDP Provincial Council meeting in Edmonton

With an abundance of cheering, clapping and chanting, the NDP Provincial Council meeting highlighted the party’s optimism heading into the 2019 election.

Shouts of “Rachel! Rachel! Rachel!” rang out as the premier addressed the crown of supporters at La Cite Francophone in Edmonton Saturday morning.

Despite the snow and poor driving conditions, the room was full of supports.

With the legislature resuming for the spring session on Thursday, Notley spoke about the pride she feels towards the work her party has already accomplished.

Talking about investments in public transit, health, schools. Highlighting a new dialysis unit in Lac La Biche where there used to just be a bus. @RachelNotley @albertaNDP #ableg pic.twitter.com/DuP3xaaqtq — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) March 3, 2018

“Brad Wall banned Alberta license plates. We fought back, and Alberta won,” she said to an enthusiastic applause. “B.C. tried to ban our oil. We fought back, and Alberta won.”

Though there was an acknowledgement that conflict may not be entirely resolved quite yet.

“We are keeping a very very close eye on what’s going on in B.C. And to be very clear, should there be any government of B.C. generated delays, we will take action,” Notley said.

The premier also spoke about her opposition: Jason Kenney’s UCP. She said the UCP’s plans would give the wealthiest Albertans a tax break, while the NDP “asked those at the top to pay a little more to help their neighbours.”

At the same time, Kenney has been touring Alberta, meeting with supporters in Sundre, Cochrane, Olds and Didsbury over the last few days.

Now @RachelNotley is going after @jkenney and the @Alberta_UCP – says his ideas for AB will only help the richest Albertans. Calling out Conservatives for culture of entitlement. #ableg pic.twitter.com/nTSlacdunk — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) March 3, 2018

But in Edmonton, those that are looking for the NDP to retain power appeared confident Saturday, including Notley. She received nearly a dozen standing ovations.

“We think that we made the right choices when faced with the recession, and we think it’s paying off,” the premier said. “As I’ve said over and over, we’re not there yet – completely, but we are on the right path. I think the optimism that creates is reflected in the room here.”