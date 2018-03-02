Environment
March 2, 2018 4:25 pm

International delegates gather in Edmonton for climate change conference

By Web Producer  Global News

The CitiesIPCC Cities and Climate Change Science Conference is taking place in Edmonton on March 5, 6 and 7.

All events are free and the public is invited to take in presentations, performances, art displays and solutions at the Shaw Conference Centre in Hall A.

The public EPCOR stage runs all day and features a host of speakers.

The addresses at the EPCOR stage will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Other presentations include:

  • Don Iveson in conversation with former Toronto mayor David Miller
  • The impact of climate change on Indigenous populations and communities
  • The latest climate change science from international experts
  • How Alberta is finding solutions to climate change through innovation
  • Water security in a warming world
  • Climate change and social justice

Hall A will also feature a photo exhibit showing how Canadians are adapting to climate change in unique ways. It is called To What Degree: Canada in a Changing Climate.

