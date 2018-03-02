Crime
Suspect in Penticton homicide dies

Atkinson's murder is still under investigation.

Penticton RCMP said a woman who was arrested and released following the murder of Dale Atkinson has died.

The 63-year-old Penticton car salesman was found dead in his Woodlands Drive home June 12, 2017.

Neighbours told Global News the woman arrested was Atkinson’s common-law-wife.

Now police say the only suspect in Atkinson’s murder died near Edmonton, Feb. 18.

Penticton RCMP Serious Crime Unit said they are continuing their investigation.

