Suspect in Penticton homicide dies
Penticton RCMP said a woman who was arrested and released following the murder of Dale Atkinson has died.
The 63-year-old Penticton car salesman was found dead in his Woodlands Drive home June 12, 2017.
Neighbours told Global News the woman arrested was Atkinson’s common-law-wife.
Now police say the only suspect in Atkinson’s murder died near Edmonton, Feb. 18.
Penticton RCMP Serious Crime Unit said they are continuing their investigation.
