Alberta College of Art and Design granted university status

The Alberta College of Art and Design (ACAD) had cause for celebration on Thursday, as the Alberta government gave the post-secondary institution university status.

That makes ACAD the only post-secondary school devoted to fine arts to be classified as a university in a Prairie province.

“Alberta is made richer by the many exceptionally talented artists, designers and creators that call our province home,” Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt said.

“Changing ACAD to a university not only demonstrates how much we value them and their work, but reflects the school’s role as the primary fine arts institution in our province.”

ACAD has been offering undergraduate and graduate degrees for several years. Students can also earn a master’s degree in fine arts at the school.

“For me, this is validation of all the hard work students do here. Finally having this recognition of all the time, money, effort and research that we accomplish is a breath of fresh air,” Camille Porcheron with the ACAD Students’ Association said.

“It will be nice to have wider recognition to make transfers easier and a more accurate picture of what we have accomplished when we move on to whatever we pursue post-ACAD.”

A new official name for the university is expected to be announced in the coming months.