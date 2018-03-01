Eight people charged after child exploitation investigations in Ontario

ORILLIA, Ont. – Police say eight people are facing dozens of charges after a series of investigations into child exploitation in Ontario.

Provincial police say several investigations carried out over the past two months were not related to one another, but were part of a broader effort to protect children.

They say the investigations took place with help from local police forces.

READ MORE: 80 arrested, 274 charges laid in massive Ontario-wide child porn bust

They say 10 search warrants were carried out in Ontario communities including Stratford, Orangeville, Owen Sound, Walkerton, Formosa, Kintore and Fordwich.

Police laid 36 charges against the eight people they arrested.

They say some of the people arrested had prior convictions for child pornography offences or sexual offences against children.