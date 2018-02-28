St. Paul’s Crusaders even up series despite injury halting game

WINNIPEG — St. Paul’s Crusaders are back in the Winnipeg high school hockey league’s championship series after a Game 2 victory over the Sturgeon Heights Huskies on Tuesday at Bell MTS Iceplex.

But the game spiraled out of control with several major penalties handed out. The game was eventually called off with 9:47 remaining in the third period when Huskies player Cayden Onagi had be taken off the ice on a stretcher after he was checked from behind, head first into the boards.

Crusader Michael O’Shea was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit. O’Shea is the son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea,

The Crusaders’ Owen Ostermann had to be helped off the ice in the second period after another major penalty was assessed.

Mathew Sachvie had the hat trick for the Crusaders in the 5-0 victory. The Crusaders lost Game 1 of the division one championship 6-2 on Monday. It was their first regulation loss of the entire season.

The winner-take-all Game 3 of the championship series is scheduled for Thursday at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

