Emergency repairs approved for busy section of Main Street West

Hamilton City Council has approved up to $1.4 million in emergency repairs along Main Street West.

The “shave and pave” from Cootes Drive to Macklin Road, in the area of McMaster University, is to address heavy damage resulting from this winter’s “freeze-thaw” conditions.

The route is one of the most heavily travelled in the city, with 55,000 vehicle trips each day.

Ward 1 Councillor Aidan Johnson stresses there is “significant risk” that the targeted section of roadway will fail before its next scheduled replacement, adding that it is the “gateway” to McMaster University and McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Fifty per cent of the cost of the emergency repairs on Main West will be funded through the Ward 1 area rating budget.

Ancaster Councillor Lloyd Ferguson hopes to see the repairs begin almost immediately, adding, “We have a contractor, he has the equipment and we’re ready to go.”

He acknowledges it will likely have to wait until next week, however, with a storm system expected to bring significant snowfall on Thursday night and into Friday morning.