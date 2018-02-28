British police arrest 3 in connection with Leicester explosion that killed 5

British police say they have arrested three men in connection with an explosion over the weekend in the English city of Leicester that killed five people.

Sunday’s blast caused the collapse of a building which housed a shop and a two-story apartment.

Leicestershire Police said Wednesday that “police investigating the cause of the explosion and fire in Leicester … have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter.”

WATCH: British police respond to ‘major incident’ in city of Leicester

Police said the suspects are all in their 30s. The cause of the explosion hasn’t been disclosed, but police said “we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related.”

Leicester is 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London.