Ikea recalling marshmallow candies due to mice infestation

Ikea has recalled marshmallow candy sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Swedish retailer Ikea is out with a recall for its Godis Passkyckling brand of marshmallow candies sold in its food marketplace.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency placed the recall on its website on Feb. 27, citing a possible mice infestation at the manufacturing plant, and warns consumers not to eat the product because it may contain harmful bacteria.

The CFIA says all 100-gram bags of the marshmallows with all codes sold in 2018 are under the recall notice. The product affected has been sold in Ikea outlets in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Alberta.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported due to the consumption of the product.

