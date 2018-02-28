Calgary Flames offence sputters in loss to Dallas.

Ben Bishop made 37 saves in his 24th career shutout, and the Dallas Stars beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Bishop’s shutout was his fifth this season. He had 17 saves in the second period, when Dallas increased its lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal by Tyler Seguin, his 32nd.

Devin Shore scored the first goal with just 39 seconds left in the first period. He skated past Calgary’s Dougie Hamilton to the left faceoff circle and lifted a wrist shot over goalie Jon Gillies.

"It was a hard-fought game, it was tight." – Mark Giordano

The Stars maintained their hold on the first Western Conference wild card spot and prevented Calgary, which sits just outside the second wild card position, from moving ahead of them.

Calgary had the best chances early. In the first five minutes, Bishop stopped a 2-on-1 and Radek Faksa cleared the rebound.