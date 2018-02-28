Sports
February 28, 2018

Calgary Flames offence sputters in loss to Dallas.

By Canadian Press The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames goalie Jon Gillies (32) gets help from defenseman Mark Giordano (5) as Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12), of the Czech Republic, attacks the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Ben Bishop made 37 saves in his 24th career shutout, and the Dallas Stars beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Bishop’s shutout was his fifth this season. He had 17 saves in the second period, when Dallas increased its lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal by Tyler Seguin, his 32nd.

Devin Shore scored the first goal with just 39 seconds left in the first period. He skated past Calgary’s Dougie Hamilton to the left faceoff circle and lifted a wrist shot over goalie Jon Gillies.

The Stars maintained their hold on the first Western Conference wild card spot and prevented Calgary, which sits just outside the second wild card position, from moving ahead of them.

 

Calgary had the best chances early. In the first five minutes, Bishop stopped a 2-on-1 and Radek Faksa cleared the rebound.

