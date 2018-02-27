Electrical fire damages home in Hastings

Fire caused extensive damage to a home in the village of Hastings, Ont., on Monday night.

Asphodel-Norwood fire chief Darryl Payne says just before 10 p.m. a woman called 911 after she woke up and discovered fire in the attic of the house on Twosome Lane, about 40 kilometres south east of Peterborough.

She got out safely as Trent Hills firefighters first arrived on scene first to quickly knock the fire down. Asphodel-Norwood fire crews arrived shortly after as automatic aid.

Asphodel Norwood Fire Rescue firefighters are on scene of a fire reportedly in the attic of a home near Hastings #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/YBGUsiwDx2 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 27, 2018

Payne says an investigation revealed the fire was electrical in nature and started in a wall. The fire then quickly spread to the ceiling and attic areas.

He noted the house’s metal roof made the fire more intense.

“It trapped the heat in,” he said. “Like cooking the inside of the home.”

Payne says the home is believed to be a total loss with damage pegged at $300,000.