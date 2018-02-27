Crime
February 27, 2018 2:43 pm
Updated: February 27, 2018 2:53 pm

Brampton man, 29, accused of sexually assaulting girl who was walking to school

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ranjit Singh, 29, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, police say.

Toronto Police Service.
Police say a man has been charged after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking to school in Toronto’s east end on Monday.

They allege that at about 8:45 a.m., a man grabbed the girl by her shoulders, then lowered his hands and grabbed her buttocks.

They say several students witnessed the alleged incident and reported it to school administration.

Police say Ranjit Singh, a29-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

