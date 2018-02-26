Toronto author highlights power of women, importance of words and speaking the truth

To Nancy Frankel, words matter. She’s an author, artist, and philosopher who believes in the power of women, the importance of words and speaking the truth.

“We’re living during a time of unprecedented tumult,” said Frankel.

“It’s a time when things are rising to the surface. In other words, what was once kept beneath the earth — the rumblings of women who wish to speak their truth and to be honoured and protected — is now coming to the fore in a way that I think is unprecedented.”

Her work as an artist and writer has always had a philanthropic undertone making it easy for Frankel to connect with Sistering, a multi-service agency supporting women from across Toronto who are at risk, socially isolated, who may be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“Volunteers and community members like Nancy are invaluable,” said Zenia Castanos, volunteer coordinator with Sistering.

“They bring light to the issues and bring awareness to the issues that women face, which are often invisible and not discussed.”

After four decades of working professionally, Frankel’s decided that this is the right time in her life to reach out to women from all walks of life. She said that’s what she finds the most fulfilling.

“I feel when I encounter women, fellow women anywhere that I go, the best that I can do is speak to them with respect,” said Frankel.

“It’s true that one word can literally save a life. If you think of someone on a precipice somewhere, if you say, “I care,” or “I’m here for you,” and, “I love you, you’re worthwhile,” these words matter.”