GE Peterborough occupational health claims review more than half complete: WSIB

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) continues to review more than 300 illness claims by former General Electric (GE) workers and their families.

“In September 2017, we began a review of about 250 claims related to GE Peterborough that had previously not been allowed. Since that time, we have made significant progress, completing almost two-thirds of these reviews. We have also received over 80 new claims since we began this review,” said Christine Arnott, WSIB public affairs manager, in a statement.

READ MORE: GE workers seek support from Minister of Health

While the process is underway, some families are frustrated.

“It’s not the money. It’s the fact my father suffered all those years and they are doing everything. It’s just stonewalled me every time,” said Linda Thompson, daughter of the late George Harvey, a retired GE worker.

Thompson also claims GE won’t return her calls, but the WSIB says the Peterborough plant is working with them to do the review.

“GE has worked co-operatively to have appropriate staff in place to respond to our requests for information, and we are continuing to review claims,” added Arnott.

READ MORE: WSIB to support former Peterborough GE employee in occupational health claim

Many claims that were made were previously denied before the WSIB reopened them.

“If the cases that are currently being reviewed are being evaluated by the same hygienist, as we suppose they are, it’s not fair or an equitable process. We have little faith or trust in the WSIB to evaluate the claims in an honest and unbiased manner,” said Cindy Crossley, daughter of the late Ed Condon, a former GE worker who died from cancer in 2012.

The WSIB is asking anyone who believes they have a claim and haven’t heard from the board yet, to call them at 1-800-387-0750 or go on their website at wsib.on.ca.