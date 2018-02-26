‘Definitely room for us to compromise’: talks continue between N.S. premier and teachers union

Talks between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the provincial government will continue. The two sides met Monday, although neither will say exactly what was discussed behind closed doors.

“I can’t discuss the contents of the meeting,” said Liette Doucet, NSTU President. “All I can say is that we are committed to working with the government to make improvements for our students.”

The NSTU has said they want government to halt implementing recommendations from the controversial Glaze Report, which includes removing principals and vice-principals from the union.

Doucet says her meeting with Premier Stephen McNeil had a positive tone and that the union is willing to work with government to make changes in the classroom.

“It’s not that we don’t want change to happen, we want change,” said Docuet.

“We believe change has been necessary for some time and what we’re looking for right now is a commitment from the government to help with that change and to ensure the change will effect students in a positive way.”

Last week, 93 per cent of NSTU members took part in a strike vote. More than 82 per cent voted in favour of illegal job action.

The strong support from the union isn’t surprising to the premier.

“Unions in this province haven’t embraced our government,” said McNeil. “I’m not surprised quite frankly by the strength of the vote they received. I’m just grateful that Nova Scotians gave me a second mandate.”

McNeil says he and Doucet went through the Glaze Report and had a great discussion, adding that a compromise is possible.

“I don’t know if we’ll get to where everyone wants to be but I do believe there’s always room for compromise,” he said.

“I believe we have certain objectives, they have certain objectives. We won’t agree on everything but there’s definitely room for us to compromise and I said that I would meet again.”

The Nova Scotia legislature will begin its spring sitting on Feb. 27. McNeil says legislation changing the administrative structure of schools will not be introduced immediately.

At this time, both the NSTU and the government say no date has been set for another meeting between the two sides.