Edmonton Oilers blow late lead but get shootout win over Ducks

Another wild night in California for the Edmonton Oilers.

They survived a late comeback from the Anaheim Ducks to score a 6-5 shootout victory Sunday night.

The Oilers scored on their first shot on goal when Leon Draisaitl beat Ryan Miller just 13 seconds into the game. The Ducks came back only 1:33 later when Rickard Rakell sniped one against Al Montoya. Anton Slepyshev put the Oilers back in front when he converted a centring pass from Connor McDavid. The puck snuck past Miller on the short side.

Adam Henrique tied it 2-2 with a power play goal early in the second frame. Ryan Strome came back seven minutes later, forcing home a goal mouth pass from Draisaitl.

Strome scored again early in the third, giving him five goals in the last five games. Ryan Getzlaf pulled the Ducks within a goal with six minutes left. Iiro Pakarinen potted his second of the season with 4:20 left, and the Oilers appeared to be in control. However, Rakell scored with Miller pulled for an extra attacker with 20.9 seconds left. The Ducks kept Miller on the bench and earned another face-off in the Oilers end. Rakell was able to bang in a rebound to tie it with six seconds to go.

In the shootout, Rakell scored for the Ducks. Draisaitl and McDavid tallied for the Oilers.

The wild finish came just one night after the Oilers almost blew a two-goal lead in the final 20 seconds in Los Angeles.

Zack Kassian left the game in the first period with an injury. Patrick Maroon was scratched. It’s expected he’ll be traded before Monday afternoon’s deadline.

The Oilers, 27-31-4, have won three in a row. They’ll play at San Jose on Tuesday.