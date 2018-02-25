Canada
February 25, 2018 3:01 pm
Updated: February 25, 2018 3:04 pm

Olympic skier David Duncan released by South Korean officials, fined $1,100

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Canadian skier David Duncan arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving drunk at 2018 Winter Games

Canadian Olympic skicross racer David Duncan, his wife Maja and Canadian technical coach Willy Raine have been fined and released by South Korean authorities.

The trio were arrested after climbing into an idling Hummer and driving the stolen vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Duncan’s wife Maja was also involved in the incident and arrested.

READ MORE: Canadian skier David Duncan arrested for stealing car, driving drunk at 2018 Winter Games

Raine was said to be driving the vehicle and was handed a fine of 5 million South Korean won (CDN$5,868), a Gangwon Provincial Police Agency police officer told the Associated Press. The Duncans were each fined 1 million won ($1,174). The trio are required to remain in South Korea until the fines are paid.

Raine allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .162, well above the local legal driving limit of .05.

WATCH: Pyeongchang Games 2018 officially end as Olympic cauldron extinguished

After the arrests were made public, Duncan and Raine issued a statement.

Duncan apologized for “behaviour that demonstrated poor judgment.”

READ MORE: K-pop, drones, pandas and other highlights from the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony

Raine also released a statement apologizing for what he called “inexcusable actions.”

“Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and family down,” Raine’s statement read.

Raine skied in the 1992 Olympic Games and is the son of former skier and Canadian senator, Nancy Greene, who is retiring in May.

— With files from Global News’ Adam Frisk and Jessica Vomeiro and the Associated Press

