February 24, 2018 2:31 am
Updated: February 24, 2018 2:52 am

Canadian athlete, manager arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving drunk at 2018 Winter Games

Team Canada members walk into the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.

A Team Canada athlete and a manager were arrested and released from police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and driving under the influence in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

During a press conference Saturday, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) confirmed it was aware of a police investigation involving Team Canada members but wouldn’t provide any details as to what led to the arrests.

However, Gangwon Provincial Police confirmed to Global News a 35-year-old Canadian freestyle ski-cross athlete and a manager were arrested. The 48-year-old manager was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle.

The athlete’s wife was also involved in the incident and was arrested.

South Korean media is reporting the Team Canada members hopped in an idling Hummer.

The COC said the alleged incident happened around 12 a.m. Saturday.

The committee would not name the Team Canada members involved until the police investigation has concluded.

