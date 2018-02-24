Canadian athlete, manager arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving drunk at 2018 Winter Games

A Team Canada athlete and a manager were arrested and released from police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and driving under the influence in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

During a press conference Saturday, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) confirmed it was aware of a police investigation involving Team Canada members but wouldn’t provide any details as to what led to the arrests.

Breaking: Gangwon Provincial Police confirm to @globalnews that a Canadian athlete and manager were arrested in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for allegedly stealing a car and impaired driving. — Jeff Semple (@JeffSempleGN) February 24, 2018

However, Gangwon Provincial Police confirmed to Global News a 35-year-old Canadian freestyle ski-cross athlete and a manager were arrested. The 48-year-old manager was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle.

The athlete’s wife was also involved in the incident and was arrested.

South Korean media is reporting the Team Canada members hopped in an idling Hummer.

The COC said the alleged incident happened around 12 a.m. Saturday.

The committee would not name the Team Canada members involved until the police investigation has concluded.

–Global News reporter Jeff Semple contributed to this report.