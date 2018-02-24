Delta, United join growing list of companies cutting ties with NRA
Two major airlines have joined a growing list of companies which are severing ties with the NRA in the wake of the Florida school shooting.
Delta Air Lines announced it will no longer offer “discounted rates through our group travel program” to NRA members.
READ MORE: Trump defies NRA, says minimum age to buy assault rifles should be 21
The company also requested that the gun advocacy group remove its information from the NRA website.
United Airlines made a similar request while also announcing it will no longer offer a discounted rate to the NRA’s annual meeting.
Social media users have campaigned against companies which have business relationships with the gun lobby group since the shooting in Parkland, Fla. which left 17 people dead.
The NRA regularly gets criticized after mass shootings in the U.S. While it generally stays silent after such incidents, the organization went on the offensive after the Feb. 14 shooting.
READ MORE: What to know about controversial NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch
The airlines’ announcements follow a wave of similar decisions from car rental companies, a bank, moving companies and others, who have all followed suit.
First National Bank of Omaha announced Thursday via Twitter that it will not be issuing an NRA credit card.
Car rental firms Enterprise Holdings (Alamo, Enterprise and National), Hertz and Avis (Budget) have all ended their relationships as have moving companies Allied Van Lines and North American Van Lines. Software giant Symantec has also stopped its discount program as well.
Although some companies have turn on the NRTA, there are still some major companies which are still under pressure from anti-gun proponents.
READ MORE: NRA lashes out at gun control supporters after Florida shooting: ‘They hate freedom’
Shipping company Fedex, which offers NRA members discounts from 18 to 26 per cent on domestic and international shipping, has come under fire on Twitter for its relationship.
Amazon has come under fire from celebrities for its decision to stream NRA TV.
The hashtag #stopNRAmazon has gone viral as well.
Amazon is not the only company to stream the NRA’s channels. Google’s Chromecast, Apple TV, and Roku have also come under fire from advocates.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.