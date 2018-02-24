Delta, United join growing list of companies cutting ties with NRA

Two major airlines have joined a growing list of companies which are severing ties with the NRA in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Delta Air Lines announced it will no longer offer “discounted rates through our group travel program” to NRA members.

The company also requested that the gun advocacy group remove its information from the NRA website.



Delta is not a corporate sponsor of this event. The travel information listed on the event website denotes participation in a routine, publicly available pricing program available for group travel.

United Airlines made a similar request while also announcing it will no longer offer a discounted rate to the NRA’s annual meeting.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

Social media users have campaigned against companies which have business relationships with the gun lobby group since the shooting in Parkland, Fla. which left 17 people dead.

The NRA regularly gets criticized after mass shootings in the U.S. While it generally stays silent after such incidents, the organization went on the offensive after the Feb. 14 shooting.

The airlines’ announcements follow a wave of similar decisions from car rental companies, a bank, moving companies and others, who have all followed suit.

First National Bank of Omaha announced Thursday via Twitter that it will not be issuing an NRA credit card.

Car rental firms Enterprise Holdings (Alamo, Enterprise and National), Hertz and Avis (Budget) have all ended their relationships as have moving companies Allied Van Lines and North American Van Lines. Software giant Symantec has also stopped its discount program as well.

Although some companies have turn on the NRTA, there are still some major companies which are still under pressure from anti-gun proponents.

Shipping company Fedex, which offers NRA members discounts from 18 to 26 per cent on domestic and international shipping, has come under fire on Twitter for its relationship.

David Hogg asked on Twitter if FedEx still supports the NRA.

Alyssa Milano called on FedEx to sever ties with the NRA, stating their stronghold on the political system is a threat to democracy and safety.

Alyssa Milano, CA (Sign this tweet to fedex by adding your name in the replies)#BoycottNRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 23, 2018

Amazon has come under fire from celebrities for its decision to stream NRA TV.

Misha Collins criticized Amazon's NRA TV programming, calling it propaganda and brainwashing by gun lobbyists.

The hashtag #stopNRAmazon has gone viral as well.

There is something called NRAtv that is carried by streaming service Amazon.

Advocates want to stop Amazon from carrying this gun industry funded misinformation, which adds to gun violence throughout the nation.

Please let @JeffBezos know.

#StopNRAmazon — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) February 22, 2018

Amazon is not the only company to stream the NRA’s channels. Google’s Chromecast, Apple TV, and Roku have also come under fire from advocates.