Metro Vancouver begins digging out of heavy snowfall

B.C.’s South Coast is digging out of the snow following a blast of winter weather that hit the region on Friday.

Snowplows are working clear roads after 20 centimetres of snow that fell across much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Friday and Saturday morning.

They’ve been given a mostly clear day to get their work done before rain and possible wet snow start to fall in Metro Vancouver Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Between 10 to 20 centimentres of snow is expected.

Officials at Vancouver International Airport say the runways are looking good for Saturday and there have been minimal flight delays and cancellations.

However, passengers should give themselves a little extra time to make their flight.

Runways are looking great at YVR – definitely seeing some longer lines in the terminal for screening. Leave plenty of time if you're flying today, you can check wait times here: https://t.co/OxYHNB3G3V — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) February 24, 2018

Heavy snow fell across the region Friday, snarling traffic and closing schools, including classes at SFU and BCIT.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little