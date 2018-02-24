After 90 years, Vernon Legion could soon shutter its doors

It’s a predicament other legion branches have faced — there’s word Vernon’s legion could disappear in a matter of months.

The branch has been around for more than nine decades but may not be able to continue much longer.

Most of the members are over 70 years old, including the president.

He’s among five executive members who are stepping aside at the end of April.

If they can’t find new volunteers to replace them, the branch will have to fold.

President Bill Balcaen called the situation unfortunate.

“With the legion no longer in the community, I fear that there will be no one to host our Remembrance Day ceremonies, to keep alive the memory of the sacrifices made by our veterans,” Balcaen wrote in a media release.

“There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer and we are looking for the strongest hearts in Vernon to continue with the work we do as keepers of Remembrance and support our veterans, their families and our community as a whole.”

The legion branch still has the funds to continue, however, it said it’s the volunteer base that’s lacking.

It’s unclear what the branch folding would mean for the local poppy campaign.