Nova Scotia RCMP service dog retires after more than 9 years of service

Jake the police service dog retired from the RCMP on Friday after nine-and-a-half years of service.

“He’s very effective, very good at searching vehicles and finding drugs,” Insp. Dan Murchison said at the dog’s retirement party at the force’s Nova Scotia headquarters in Dartmouth.

“He’s an integral part of the team, and we’re going to sorely miss him.”

READ MORE: Teak, Vancouver police dog hall-of-famer, passes away after cheating death twice

Dozens of people attended the event, gifting the Labrador retriever treats and toys.

Jake’s two-legged partner for his entire career has been Const. Mark Flanagan.

“They played an instrumental role in proceeds of crime investigations and sniffed out over $3.4 million in cash from seizures across the province. Jake also found over $1 million worth of cocaine,” Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in a press release on Thursday.

Retirement party for RCMP service dog Jake. The 11-Year-old Red Fox Labrador Retriever is hanging up his service leash after a 9.5 year career. Jake will transition to civilian life, as a pet, to his partner/handler Cst. Mark Flanagan. @globalhalifax @RCMPNS pic.twitter.com/UMaK1siTda — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) February 23, 2018

READ MORE: Winnipeg police mourn the loss of retired service dog

Although his service is over, Jake will continue to live with Flanagan.

“He comes home with me every day, and gets up with me every morning, and goes to bed with me every night,” said the constable. “He’s a true partner and a true friend.”