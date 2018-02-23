Politics
Trump criticizes ailing John McCain for blocking health care reform vote

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of John McCain for the senator’s dramatic thumbs-down deciding vote last year against the GOP health care repeal.

Without using McCain’s name, Trump spoke of his move in December that effectively defeated the overhaul in a close vote.

The president told the Conservative Political Action Conference that “except for one Senator, who came into a room at three o’clock in the morning and went like that,” Trump gave a thumbs-down, “we would have had health care (reform), too.”

The crowd booed.

Trump added, “I won’t use his name.”

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer and is in Arizona battling the disease. His daughter, Meghan McCain, said Friday on ABC’s “The View,” that she’d address Trump’s remarks with her mother, Cindy, next week.

