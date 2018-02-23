Okanagan fans celebrate Serwa’s Olympic gold medal win

Canada racked up its tenth gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics with a first place finish by Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa.

Fans, family and friends gathered in venues around the city and at the Big White Ski Resort to witness the ski cross races, and Serwa’s win, Thursday night.

READ MORE: Canada wins gold, silver in women’s ski cross at 2018 Winter Olympics

“She’s a great, great racer,” grandmother Glenda Serwa said. “She’s a great gal.”

Serwa’s grandmother joined a crowd of about 70 who watched the race on the screens at the Dilworth Boston Pizza.

Teammate Brittany Phelan was right behind Serwa for the silver medal.

READ MORE: Canada’s India Sherret crashes hard in ski cross at 2018 Winter Olympics

A local business that has been raising funds for Serwa turned their efforts toward the athlete’s scholarship fund instead at the event.

“I think she’s just a homegrown sweetheart, really,” Myra Murphy from Barefoot Venus said.

Serwa fittingly appears on the golden package for the company’s Mustard Bath, a product that financially helped the 28-year-old make it to the podium in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Okanagan fans took to social media to celebrate Serwa’s win.