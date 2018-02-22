Canada
February 22, 2018 2:31 pm

Delhi, Ont. man charged after chain-reaction transport crash at Sarnia border crossing

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

A crash involving 3 transports on Feb. 21, 2018 shut down Hwy 402 WB for nearly 5 hours at the Sarnia border.

via OPP
A A

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a careless driving charge following a chain-reaction crash on Highway 402 that shut down the westbound lanes for most of Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Hwy. 402 open following three days of closures

Police were first called to the scene on the 402 at Christina Street in Sarnia at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation revealed a westbound tractor-trailer struck another tractor-trailer that was stopped while waiting to cross into the United States.

As a result of the initial crash, the stationary tractor-trailer struck a third tractor-trailer which was also stopped at the border.

truck picture2

The scene of the crash on Feb. 21, 2018.

via OPP
truck picture1

The scene of the crash on Feb. 21, 2018.

via OPP

The highway remained closed until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and the crash did not result in any environmental hazards.

READ MORE: 980 CFPL - London traffic conditions

Police have charged a Delhi, Ont. man, 53, with careless driving.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
402 wb
careless driver transport
Delhi
delhi ontario
Highway 402
hwy 402
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Sarnia
sarnia border
tractor trailer
transport truck crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News