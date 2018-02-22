Delhi, Ont. man charged after chain-reaction transport crash at Sarnia border crossing

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a careless driving charge following a chain-reaction crash on Highway 402 that shut down the westbound lanes for most of Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Hwy. 402 open following three days of closures

Police were first called to the scene on the 402 at Christina Street in Sarnia at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation revealed a westbound tractor-trailer struck another tractor-trailer that was stopped while waiting to cross into the United States.

As a result of the initial crash, the stationary tractor-trailer struck a third tractor-trailer which was also stopped at the border.

The highway remained closed until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and the crash did not result in any environmental hazards.

READ MORE: 980 CFPL - London traffic conditions

Police have charged a Delhi, Ont. man, 53, with careless driving.