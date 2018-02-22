Delhi, Ont. man charged after chain-reaction transport crash at Sarnia border crossing

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a careless driving charge following a chain-reaction crash on Highway 402 that shut down the westbound lanes for most of Wednesday afternoon.
Police were first called to the scene on the 402 at Christina Street in Sarnia at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation revealed a westbound tractor-trailer struck another tractor-trailer that was stopped while waiting to cross into the United States.
As a result of the initial crash, the stationary tractor-trailer struck a third tractor-trailer which was also stopped at the border.
The highway remained closed until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and the crash did not result in any environmental hazards.
Police have charged a Delhi, Ont. man, 53, with careless driving.
