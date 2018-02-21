‘It has been an honour to help share her story’: reporter reflects on Becca Schofield’s legacy

Her message was simple, yet profound: be kind and try to make the world a better place.

It is something that many of us strive to do, but few achieve on such grand a scale as Becca Schofield.

What a gift it has been getting to know her kind and loving spirit and to be welcomed into her home by her gracious and caring family.

I will never forget her words spoken from her heart as she snuggled up on the couch with her mom back in 2016 when we first sat down to chat about her kindness movement.

“People have a natural need to do good and that is what I am doing, I am being that vessel to do good.”

When this young lady, with an infectious grin and a bit of a stubborn steak, called on the world to perform acts of kindness in her honour using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo, you could feel that you were in the presence of someone wise far beyond her years.

Her deeply ingrained belief in the goodness of people and in humanity had the power melt away cynicism around the globe and replace it instead with hope — one kind act at a time.

It is hard to put into words what it has been like this past year just being in her presence. I tried to drink in those precious moments.

It was like she had this palatable power to will you to want to be a better person. Becca made you want to set aside your own wants and needs and take the time to do something good for no other reason than to make someone smile. That was her mission and she achieved it like a champion.

I found myself trying to find the words tell her story in such a way that honoured her grace and selflessness and it proved to be an impossible feat. Becca’s strength of spirit is well beyond words. You could not help but become immersed in her goodness and evolve into someone changed forever — for the better.

It has been an honour to help share her story. To her mother Anne and her father Darren and sister Gabrielle and all of her extended family and friends, thank you for sharing Becca with the world. Thank you for letting us into your home and into your lives during such an incredibly difficult time with such openness to share her amazing journey. It is a journey that I truly believe in my heart is just getting started.

“I want to be a vessel for good.”

Becca you have done so in waves. May the kindness continue on in your wake.