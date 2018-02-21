Hamilton couple’s misadventure in Costa Rica puts a spotlight on hospital overcrowding

Overcrowding in Hamilton hospitals and those across the province is being blamed for one couple’s ordeal in Costa Rica.

David and Kristin Ronald reached out to NDP leader Andrea Horwath after a misadventure left David with a broken back and pelvis.

READ MORE: Pressure on Ontario to ‘cut the cuts’ on hospital funding

Horwath says David has undergone two surgeries in Costa Rica because Hamilton hospitals say there’s just no room for him.

The Dofasco retiree is in need of an acute care bed before he can be transferred home for further recovery.

“Four days later they’re still waiting to get back to Ontario and they’re still being told there’s no room. It’s a terrible situation,” Horwath said.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s ‘code zero’ ambulance shortages hit five-year-high in January

Overcrowding at Hamilton hospitals hit a 200-patient overflow in January.

Code Zero events, in which one or no ambulance is available to respond to an emergency, also peaked at 31, a five-year high.