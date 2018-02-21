Peterborough DBIA tackling cigarette butt littering

The Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area is offering businesses free wall-mounted cigarette receptacles to tackle litter on city streets.

“Too many people are littering their cigarette butts downtown,” said DBIA executive director Terry Guiel.

He says the DBIA has already provided 20 receptacles to businesses to make the downtown cleaner and overwhelming demand means more will be ordered.

“Soon we will have more than 50 new cigarette urns downtown, so there’s no excuse for throwing a butt on the ground,” he said.

Peterborough Public Health and recycling company TerraCycle report 65 per cent of all cigarette butts are littered and tobacco products make up nearly 40 per cent of roadway litter. Cigarette butts are not biodegradable.

Guiel says cigarette receptacles are free to all DBIA members with the only condition that the business be responsible for installing and emptying the receptacle. Supply is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We have a number of interesting new initiatives planned for this year,” said Guiel. “We have an amazing and vibrant downtown, but we’re always looking for ways to improve it.”