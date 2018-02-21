City to give update on Fairview Arena roof collapse Wednesday afternoon

The City of Calgary will give an update Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the investigation into the cause of the Tuesday collapse of the Fairview Arena roof.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to the Fairview Community Centre after reports that a section of the centre’s roof had collapsed.

Calgary fire crews arrived to find the roof of the arena, which is attached to the community centre, had completely collapsed.

The fire department confirmed nobody was in the building at the time.

Calgary EMS reported there were no injuries.

On Tuesday night, the fire department issued a news release to say concerns about the building’s structural integrity prompted safety code officers with the city to issue a “cease occupancy order.”

Officials have installed a fence around the scene while the CFD continues to monitor the scene.

There were some early concerns that there might be ammonia gas present, but it was confirmed that the supply had been turned off earlier, along with the other utilities.

According to a letter sent to arena users obtained by Global News, the facility was closed on Monday at 7 p.m. after a “small structural issue.”

“The city engineers are looking into the situation and they are hoping to be able to tell us within a couple of days on how long we will have to be closed,” the letter reads.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. I will let you know as soon as I know what is happening and how we will be handling refunds, etc.”

With the investigation just starting, city politicians are weighing in.

“Now we have to do two things — basically first we have to figure out what happened [and] how to fix it,” Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra said. “We are really going to make sure that this is not a problem in any other arena or civic facility.”

The loss of the arena has created problems for ice rink users across the city.

The Southern Alberta Women’s Hockey League uses the arena on a regular basis and is working with the city to reschedule games at other facilities.

With files from Heide Pearson and Doug Vaessen