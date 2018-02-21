Trial begins for Edmonton mother accused of second-degree murder in daughter’s death

A three-day trial is set to begin Wednesday morning for an Edmonton mother charged in her daughter’s December 2016 death.

Christine Longridge is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Rachael Longridge.

On Dec. 23, 2016, police were called to a home in the area of 122 Avenue and 132 Street. Rachael Longridge, 21, was found with severe injuries and died at the scene.

READ MORE: Vigil held for slain nursing student Rachael Longridge

Police said she died of “multiple sharp forced injuries.”

Early last year, Christine Longridge’s lawyer said the woman showed “severe signs of mental instability” in the weeks leading up to her daughter’s death.

“Christine, according to family and friends, has been suffering from bipolar disorder for a very long time — over 10 years — and has had very serious bouts of it over the years,” Dino Bottos said in January 2017.

“She had been hospitalized for a short period of time,” he continued. “It’s my feeling that this will have a substantial significance with respect to the disposition of this case.”

READ MORE: Edmonton woman accused of killing daughter ‘showed severe signs of mental instability’

Just before her death, Rachael Longridge graduated from nursing school and was set to start a job at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.