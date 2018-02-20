‘In the eye of the tornado’: ‘snow twister’ blows through wintry Okanagan landscape
“In the eye of the tornado!”
That was all a man could say when he saw a twirling mass of snow and air come his way in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Monday.
What he witnessed looked like a “snow devil,” a wintry phenomenon similar to the “dust devils” you find in desert landscapes.
“Snow devils” were first witnessed in the Kananaskis Valley in 1971, according to an article in scientific journal Atmosphere.
They averaged about 15 to 30 feet in diameter and were 40 to 50 feet in height, the article said.
The phenomenon witnessed in Kalamalka Lake park showed up at about 2 p.m. and lasted for approximately 10 minutes.
