‘It was a tremendous relief’: Family rejoices after missing woman found alive

Family day has taken on a whole new meaning for Susan Berry and her family after her 73-year-old mother was found alive on Sunday. She had been missing for more than 72 hours.

“I was really starting to think about losing my mom,” Susan said.

“But miraculously, later that day she was found… It was a tremendous relief. There were lots of tears.”

Carole Berry was last seen leaving her condo in the Elgin Drive and Hurontario Road area Thursday morning.

“She went out to buy cupcake mix and there is a blank in what happened,” Susan added.

Search efforts happened throughout the weekend and Pat Runzer said family and friends handed out hundreds of flyers to help spread the word.

“I wasn’t thinking straight,” Runzer said. “I kept thinking what has happened? Where is she?”

The 73-year-old was found Sunday afternoon sitting outside of her car in a Food Basics parking lot in Georgetown.

Twenty-year-old Food Basics employee Braeden Murray found Carole and knew that something wasn’t right.

“I was coming back from break. I saw the lady behind the vehicle. She was laying down. I went to assist her,” he said.

Murray called 911 and Carole was transported to hospital.

The family said when Carole was found, she was severely dehydrated and hypothermic, but she is recovering well.

“The doctors were amazed at how she survived that incident,” Susan said. “Three days without drinking and food and out in the cold in the car.”

Jillian Johnson, Carole’s sister flew to Ontario from California to help with the search, but she said when she landed, she got word that she was found, alive.

“When I saw her… I just hugged her and told her that I was just so so relieved,” Johnson said.

Susan said her family has a new appreciation for Family day.

“Everybody came together and that we have a happy story is just amazing,” she said.