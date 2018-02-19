Saskatoon weather outlook: frigid Family Day, some relief ahead

It’s a frigid Family Day, but some relief is on the way.

Family Day Monday

It was a frigid start to Family Day in central Saskatchewan with wind chills dipping toward the -40s to start the day as temperatures plummeted into the -30s.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine kicked off the day that combined with a south-southwesterly wind to help warm us up to -21 by noon.

Happy Family Day! It's a cool morning, but it'll get better – we're currenly at -26, but it feels like -36 with wind chill! https://t.co/2yRXBq9qrH #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WdIf6sGuES — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 19, 2018

Extreme cold warning in effect in extreme northern #Sask for wind chills near -45 into Tuesday morning https://t.co/2yRXBqr1Qh #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6jt1f9cy95 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 19, 2018

After starting out around -40 this morning, we've watched wind chills warm all the way up to -30 over this noon hour! https://t.co/2yRXBqr1Qh #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/xb4zO4Jse8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 19, 2018

A wave of clouds slide in during the afternoon with a slight chance of a few flurries as we continue our climb up into the mid-minus teens for a daytime high.

Monday Night

That wave of clouds will clear during the evening before another round will roll back in overnight as we cool back down into the mid -20s.

Tuesday

-36 is around what it’ll feel like on your skin Tuesday morning before we make our way back into the mid-minus teens for an afternoon high with wind chills in the -20s all day.

The work week will kick off under cloudy skies with a chance of snow that’ll stick around during the day as a cold front pushes through and cools us back down into Tuesday night.

Wednesday-Friday

Frigid conditions return Wednesday morning with sunshine to start the day and the mercury potentially dipping back into the -30s with wind chills approaching extreme cold warning criteria of -40.

We should make it up into the mid-minus teens during the day with a push of mild air pumping us back into minus single digits Thursday with more clouds moving in before they clear back out and we stay mild on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The next system sliding temperatures around will swing by this weekend pulling us up into mid-minus single digits again Saturday before dropping us back down Sunday under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow.

Garfield MacGillivray took the February 19 Your Saskatchewan photo at Quill Lake:

