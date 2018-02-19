Inmate assaulted at New Brunswick prison on Valentine’s Day

The Correctional Service of Canada has released information on an assault that happened at one of its New Brunswick prisons on Valentine’s Day.

According to a press release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), at 9:30 p.m., on Feb. 14, an inmate at the Atlantic Institution was found to have been assaulted.

CSC says that the injured inmate was transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

Corrections says no one else was injured in the incident at the maximum security facility.

RCMP are investigating and say that the assailant has been identified.

The corrections service says that “appropriate actions” have been taken as a result of the incident. They did not offer any details on what those actions may include.