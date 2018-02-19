Coquihalla Highway closed southbound Monday morning

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound Monday morning due to an accident.

The highway is closed at Merritt, Exit 286, due to the accident at Portia Exit 202.

Drive BC says drivers can use Highway 8 to Highway 1 or Highway 5A to Highway 3 as alternate routes.

It’s estimated the Coquihalla Highway could open around noon but an assessment is still in progress.

Truck drivers on the Coquihalla say conditions are very treacherous Monday morning.

BC Transportation has been sharing videos on Twitter of crews working to keep the highway clear after the storm over the weekend.

Another video view of highway maintenance work on the #Coquihalla yesterday pic.twitter.com/IjTlY4bs7Y — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 18, 2018