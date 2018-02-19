Donald Trump Jr.’s dinner offer to Indian investors prompts conflict of interest concerns

Donald Trump Jr. is offering investors in a Trump Tower luxury development near New Delhi the opportunity to enjoy “conversation and dinner” with him.

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump is travelling in India this month to launch several properties.

Ahead of his trip, the interim head of the Trump Organization ran a full page ad in multiple Indian newspapers, promising those who buy a Trump property before Feb. 21 a chance to meet with him, reported Fortune magazine.

One ad featured in the Sunday Times newspaper read: “Trump is here. Are you invited?”

For the last however many days every newspaper in India has been wrapped in this abominable invitation to dinner with Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/HXub9Hrpte — Patrick French (@PatrickFrench) February 18, 2018

According to a financial disclosure report, India is the Trump Organization’s largest market outside the United States. The family earned up to $3 million in royalties in 2016.

The invitation has sparked concerns of a possible conflict of interest.

“The idea that the president’s son would be going and shilling the president’s brand at the same time Donald Trump is president and is managing strategic and foreign relations with India – that is just bizarre,” Daniel S. Markey, who worked on South Asia policy during the George W. Bush administration, told The New York Times.

Conflict of interest accusations have plagued the Trump administration in the past.

This past January, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kushner Companies, the organization owned by Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, was being investigated over its use of the EB-5 Visa program, which offers foreign investors the chance to obtain a green card in exchange for a US$500,000 investment.

Kushner Companies has also been criticized for using the Trump name at an investment promotion in Beijing.

Trump Jr. responded to the latest claims by arguing that he’s been building relationships in India for years, reported BBC News, and that his itinerary during the trip was designed to “steer clear of politics.”

Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak at a global business conference, which Indian politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend.